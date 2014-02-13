Feb. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,875 325-380 321-385 Wheat Tukda 01,020 351-425 341-436 Jowar White 330 385-540 385-560 Bajra 0,075 227-315 228-325 PULSES Gram 0,730 425-0,587 430-0,590 Udid 0,030 0,650-0,891 0,650-0,840 Moong 0,130 1,055-1,491 0,966-1,461 Tuar 0,235 660-830 725-835 Maize 017 286-297 280-330 Vaal Deshi 045 0,660-0,890 0,575-0,905 Choli 0,034 1,095-1,612 1,355-1,620 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,650-1,660 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,050-2,100 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400