Feb. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,821 321-385 325-380 Wheat Tukda 00,966 361-421 351-425 Jowar White 460 390-566 385-540 Bajra 0,075 220-322 227-315 PULSES Gram 0,830 468-0,589 425-0,587 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,926 0,650-0,891 Moong 0,120 1,099-1,414 1,055-1,491 Tuar 0,100 750-830 660-830 Maize 017 230-332 286-297 Vaal Deshi 065 0,625-0,875 0,660-0,890 Choli 0,043 1,095-1,605 1,095-1,612 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400