Indian Sugar Prices-Mumbai - April 19, 2017
BANGALORE (Reuters) April 19 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.
Feb. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from flour mills. * Jowar prices improved due to short supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,821 321-385 325-380 Wheat Tukda 00,966 361-421 351-425 Jowar White 460 390-566 385-540 Bajra 0,075 220-322 227-315 PULSES Gram 0,830 468-0,589 425-0,587 Udid 0,200 0,650-0,926 0,650-0,891 Moong 0,120 1,099-1,414 1,055-1,491 Tuar 0,100 750-830 660-830 Maize 017 230-332 286-297 Vaal Deshi 065 0,625-0,875 0,660-0,890 Choli 0,043 1,095-1,605 1,095-1,612 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,650-1,660 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,200-2,250 2,050-2,100 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Rajkot Foodgrain Prices Open- April 19 Apr.19 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. Prices o