Feb. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Udid prices dropped due tp low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,228 318-371 321-385 Wheat Tukda 01,426 365-408 361-421 Jowar White 550 293-565 390-566 Bajra 0,085 211-320 220-322 PULSES Gram 1,400 450-0,555 468-0,589 Udid 0,150 0,600-0,860 0,650-0,926 Moong 0,079 1,216-1,439 1,099-1,414 Tuar 0,300 700-825 750-830 Maize 018 225-333 230-332 Vaal Deshi 046 0,650-0,900 0,625-0,875 Choli 0,040 1,080-1,605 1,095-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,200-2,250 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,875 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400