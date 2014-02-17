Feb. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Gram prices eased due to supply pressure. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,430 321-375 318-371 Wheat Tukda 01,025 351-418 365-408 Jowar White 605 375-580 393-565 Bajra 0,090 225-315 211-320 PULSES Gram 2,000 450-0,576 450-0,555 Udid 0,020 0,730-0,890 0,600-0,860 Moong 0,086 0,998-1,446 1,216-1,439 Tuar 0,400 725-838 700-825 Maize 019 234-305 225-333 Vaal Deshi 055 0,655-0,895 0,650-0,900 Choli 0,038 1,060-1,605 1,080-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,825-2,875 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400