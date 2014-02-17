Feb. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Gram prices eased due to supply pressure.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,430 321-375 318-371
Wheat Tukda 01,025 351-418 365-408
Jowar White 605 375-580 393-565
Bajra 0,090 225-315 211-320
PULSES
Gram 2,000 450-0,576 450-0,555
Udid 0,020 0,730-0,890 0,600-0,860
Moong 0,086 0,998-1,446 1,216-1,439
Tuar 0,400 725-838 700-825
Maize 019 234-305 225-333
Vaal Deshi 055 0,655-0,895 0,650-0,900
Choli 0,038 1,060-1,605 1,080-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,630-1,640 1,630-1,640
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,850 2,825-2,875
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400