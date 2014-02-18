Feb. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat of Mill quality prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,640 318-361 321-375 Wheat Tukda 01,838 341-415 351-418 Jowar White 535 330-570 375-580 Bajra 0,083 220-320 225-315 PULSES Gram 1,650 460-0,558 450-0,576 Udid 0,060 0,630-0,900 0,730-0,890 Moong 0,040 1,000-1,450 0,998-1,446 Tuar 0,791 676-828 725-838 Maize 020 235-301 234-305 Vaal Deshi 040 0,650-0,897 0,655-0,895 Choli 0,032 1,111-1,651 1,060-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,630-1,640 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400