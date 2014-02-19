Feb. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to restricted retail demand.
* Gram prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,280 315-371 318-361
Wheat Tukda 00,920 351-411 341-415
Jowar White 550 325-565 330-570
Bajra 0,090 210-315 220-320
PULSES
Gram 1,525 440-0,554 460-0,558
Udid 0,150 0,650-0,925 0,630-0,900
Moong 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,000-1,450
Tuar 0,150 725-819 676-828
Maize 015 230-302 235-301
Vaal Deshi 035 0,655-0,895 0,650-0,897
Choli 0,025 1,095-1,650 1,111-1,651
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300
PULSES
Gram 2,775-2,825 2,800-2,850
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400