Feb. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to increased arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 00,865 317-371 318-375 Wheat Tukda 00,780 341-411 348-421 Jowar White 410 340-520 315-563 Bajra 0,095 220-320 215-310 PULSES Gram 1,500 510-0,542 435-0,538 Udid 0,050 0,600-0,900 0,700-0,900 Moong 0,047 1,100-1,408 1,050-1,400 Tuar 0,200 645-807 700-816 Maize 015 260-305 265-302 Vaal Deshi 049 0,550-0,875 0,500-0,850 Choli 0,030 0,980-1,605 0,975-1,610 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,250-2,300 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 2,750-2,800 2,775-2,825 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400