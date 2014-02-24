Feb. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to increased arrivals. * Udid prices moved down on restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 02,560 315-351 316-365 Wheat Tukda 01,840 311-401 331-413 Jowar White 150 330-545 335-521 Bajra 0,075 215-325 217-322 PULSES Gram 2,100 480-0,532 511-0,542 Udid 0,025 0,775-0,910 0,750-0,900 Moong 0,020 1,095-1,470 1,105-1,465 Tuar 0,150 700-810 690-822 Maize 017 264-276 255-310 Vaal Deshi 030 0,550-0,825 0,545-0,850 Choli 0,015 0,995-1,575 1,111-1,602 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,250-2,300 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,750-2,800 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,350-4,400 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400