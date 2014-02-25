Feb. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices moved down further on restricted demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 01,800 318-358 315-351
Wheat Tukda 02,200 321-400 311-401
Jowar White 215 320-555 330-545
Bajra 0,070 210-315 215-325
PULSES
Gram 1,900 515-0,561 480-0,532
Udid 0,030 0,735-0,905 0,775-0,910
Moong 0,025 1,100-1,450 1,095-1,470
Tuar 0,150 700-810 700-810
Maize 008 265-301 264-276
Vaal Deshi 035 0,555-0,850 0,550-0,825
Choli 0,018 0,980-1,570 0,995-1,575
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150
PULSES
Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700
Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400