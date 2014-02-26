Feb. 26Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices improved further due to thin supply. * Udid prices eased on restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 01,650 315-351 318-358 Wheat Tukda 01,960 325-385 321-400 Jowar White 276 315-575 320-555 Bajra 0,050 215-313 210-315 PULSES Gram 1,700 515-0,551 515-0,561 Udid 0,045 0,735-0,849 0,735-0,905 Moong 0,035 1,050-1,450 1,100-1,450 Tuar 0,055 700-825 700-810 Maize 021 276-302 265-301 Vaal Deshi 045 0,550-0,855 0,555-0,850 Choli 0,022 0,985-1,400 0,980-1,570 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,100-2,150 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,650-2,700 2,650-2,700 Tuar 4,200-4,250 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400