Feb. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to retail demand. * Tuar prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,400 311-355 315-351 Wheat Tukda 07,600 328-400 325-385 Jowar White 335 300-565 315-575 Bajra 0,065 210-320 215-313 PULSES Gram 2,400 525-0,572 515-0,551 Udid 0,025 0,740-0,835 0,735-0,849 Moong 0,025 1,055-1,455 1,050-1,450 Tuar 0,250 725-835 700-825 Maize 025 272-295 276-302 Vaal Deshi 055 0,540-0,905 0,550-0,855 Choli 0,035 1,050-1,575 0,985-1,400 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,100-2,150 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,850 2,700-2,750 Gram dal 3,350-3,400 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,650-2,700 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,200-4,250 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,600-7,650 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400