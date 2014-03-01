Mar. 01Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Gram Daal prices improved further due to short supply. * Moong prices eased due to low retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,650 309-340 311-355 Wheat Tukda 07,860 326-388 328-400 Jowar White 220 305-575 300-565 Bajra 0,055 215-325 210-320 PULSES Gram 1,950 526-0,575 525-0,572 Udid 0,035 0,735-0,840 0,740-0,835 Moong 0,035 1,056-1,450 1,055-1,455 Tuar 0,210 722-823 725-835 Maize 015 235-297 272-295 Vaal Deshi 047 0,545-0,925 0,540-0,905 Choli 0,025 1,125-1,656 1,050-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,800-1,825 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,925 2,800-2,850 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,350-3,400 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,600-7,650 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400