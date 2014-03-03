Mar. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,100 312-360 309-340 Wheat Tukda 09,360 330-392 326-388 Jowar White 273 300-570 305-575 Bajra 0,060 225-330 215-325 PULSES Gram 2,400 525-0,562 526-0,575 Udid 0,040 0,705-0,865 0,735-0,840 Moong 0,020 1,005-1,250 1,056-1,450 Tuar 0,145 727-833 722-823 Maize 020 230-285 235-297 Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,950 0,545-0,925 Choli 0,033 1,105-1,602 1,125-1,656 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400