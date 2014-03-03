BRIEF-Indian Hume Pipe Co gets work order of 1.23 bln rupees
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Mar. 03Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices moved up due to thin supply. * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,100 312-360 309-340 Wheat Tukda 09,360 330-392 326-388 Jowar White 273 300-570 305-575 Bajra 0,060 225-330 215-325 PULSES Gram 2,400 525-0,562 526-0,575 Udid 0,040 0,705-0,865 0,735-0,840 Moong 0,020 1,005-1,250 1,056-1,450 Tuar 0,145 727-833 722-823 Maize 020 230-285 235-297 Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,950 0,545-0,925 Choli 0,033 1,105-1,602 1,125-1,656 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,800-1,825 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,950 2,875-2,925 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
* Says got work order of INR 1.23 billion from Madhya Pradesh Jal Nigam Maryadit, Bhopal
Indicative market rates Call Money 06.15-06.20 ========== Thomson Reuters MIOR 06.20 pct Thomson Reuters MIBOR --.-- pct =========== FBIL MIBOR ----------- ---------- OVERNIGHT/3DAYS 06.20 pct 14 DAY 06.36 pct 1 MONTH 06.38 pct 3 MONTH 06.52 pct Thomson Reuters 10-year gilts benchmark 6.860 pct(12