Mar. 04Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram prices improved further due to buying support from mills. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,380 291-374 312-360 Wheat Tukda 07,240 296-409 330-392 Jowar White 325 305-613 300-570 Bajra 0,065 230-315 225-330 PULSES Gram 1,800 521-0,565 525-0,562 Udid 0,035 0,710-0,815 0,705-0,865 Moong 0,025 0,975-1,355 1,005-1,250 Tuar 0,200 750-840 727-833 Maize 015 250-360 230-285 Vaal Deshi 045 0,545-0,925 0,550-0,950 Choli 0,035 1,095-1,602 1,105-1,602 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 PULSES Gram 2,950-3,000 2,900-2,950 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400