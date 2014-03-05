Mar. 05Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices firmed up due to short supply.
* Gram prices moved up due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,160 290-365 291-374
Wheat Tukda 06,850 292-397 296-409
Jowar White 385 345-646 305-613
Bajra 0,075 232-320 230-315
PULSES
Gram 2,250 522-0,565 521-0,565
Udid 0,030 0,755-0,880 0,710-0,815
Moong 0,035 0,980-1,450 0,975-1,355
Tuar 0,120 716-820 750-840
Maize 035 255-285 250-360
Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,950 0,545-0,925
Choli 0,040 1,080-1,610 1,095-1,602
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,000-2,050
PULSES
Gram 2,975-3,025 2,950-3,000
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,250-4,300 4,250-4,300
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400