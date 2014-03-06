Mar. 06Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram prices improved further due to retail demand. * Udid prices moved up on thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,940 288-372 290-365 Wheat Tukda 06,330 290-400 292-397 Jowar White 090 350-625 345-646 Bajra 0,025 225-320 232-320 PULSES Gram 2,200 530-0,580 522-0,565 Udid 0,015 0,600-0,900 0,755-0,880 Moong 0,020 0,950-1,400 0,980-1,450 Tuar 0,100 725-840 716-820 Maize 025 257-270 255-285 Vaal Deshi 110 0,600-0,875 0,550-0,950 Choli 0,015 1,100-1,600 1,080-1,610 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,610 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,850-1,875 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,530-1,540 Jowar 2,150-2,200 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 2,975-3,025 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,250-4,300 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400