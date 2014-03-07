Mar. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills. * Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply. * Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,230 287-355 288-372 Wheat Tukda 06,770 292-398 290-400 Jowar White 225 390-671 350-625 Bajra 0,035 226-321 225-320 PULSES Gram 2,400 545-0,584 530-0,580 Udid 0,025 0,650-0,841 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,040 1,090-1,395 0,950-1,400 Tuar 0,200 650-830 725-840 Maize 040 280-315 257-270 Vaal Deshi 040 0,421-0,811 0,600-0,875 Choli 0,050 0,800-1,200 1,100-1,600 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,600-1,610 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,150-2,200 PULSES Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400