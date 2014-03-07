Mar. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to restricted demand from mills.
* Tuar prices moved down due to sufficient supply.
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,230 287-355 288-372
Wheat Tukda 06,770 292-398 290-400
Jowar White 225 390-671 350-625
Bajra 0,035 226-321 225-320
PULSES
Gram 2,400 545-0,584 530-0,580
Udid 0,025 0,650-0,841 0,600-0,900
Moong 0,040 1,090-1,395 0,950-1,400
Tuar 0,200 650-830 725-840
Maize 040 280-315 257-270
Vaal Deshi 040 0,421-0,811 0,600-0,875
Choli 0,050 0,800-1,200 1,100-1,600
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,600-1,610
Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,850-1,875
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,300-2,350 2,150-2,200
PULSES
Gram 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
Tuar 4,350-4,400 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,700-6,800 6,700-6,800
Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400