Mar. 08Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up due to low arrivals. * Gram, Besan and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,120 285-370 287-355 Wheat Tukda 08,210 290-415 292-398 Jowar White 070 310-675 390-671 Bajra 0,025 280-335 226-321 PULSES Gram 2,350 550-0,605 545-0,584 Udid 0,025 0,700-0,850 0,650-0,841 Moong 0,050 1,250-1,480 1,090-1,395 Tuar 0,055 716-820 650-830 Maize 005 281-340 280-315 Vaal Deshi 025 0,480-0,850 0,421-0,811 Choli 0,020 1,350-1,580 0,800-1,200 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,825-1,850 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,400-2,450 2,300-2,350 PULSES Gram 3,050-3,100 3,000-3,050 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,700-2,750 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,350-4,400 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,700-6,800 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400