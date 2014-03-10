Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Mar. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gramand Besan prices improved on retail demand. Market sentiment turned firm on fears that production may affected due to unseasonal rainfall in several producing centers. * Jowar prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 07,240 287-368 285-370 Wheat Tukda 09,430 290-414 290-415 Jowar White 155 315-681 310-675 Bajra 0,050 285-330 280-335 PULSES Gram 4,000 541-0,611 550-0,605 Udid 0,030 0,705-0,855 0,700-0,850 Moong 0,075 1,275-1,485 1,250-1,480 Tuar 0,250 711-826 716-820 Maize 015 285-335 281-340 Vaal Deshi 035 0,485-0,905 0,480-0,850 Choli 0,030 1,275-1,585 1,350-1,580 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR