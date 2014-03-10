Mar. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to thin supply. * Gramand Besan prices improved on retail demand. Market sentiment turned firm on fears that production may affected due to unseasonal rainfall in several producing centers. * Jowar prices moved up due to low arrivals. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 07,240 287-368 285-370 Wheat Tukda 09,430 290-414 290-415 Jowar White 155 315-681 310-675 Bajra 0,050 285-330 280-335 PULSES Gram 4,000 541-0,611 550-0,605 Udid 0,030 0,705-0,855 0,700-0,850 Moong 0,075 1,275-1,485 1,250-1,480 Tuar 0,250 711-826 716-820 Maize 015 285-335 281-340 Vaal Deshi 035 0,485-0,905 0,480-0,850 Choli 0,030 1,275-1,585 1,350-1,580 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,825-1,850 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,500-2,550 2,400-2,450 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,150 3,050-3,100 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400