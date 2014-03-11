Rajkot Castor seed Futures Close- January 23
Rajkot Castor seed spot prices -January 23 Castor Seeds ready price quoted at 3,762.50 per quintal compared to the previous closing price of 3,800.00 per quintal.
Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,810 285-366 287-368 Wheat Tukda 08,690 288-412 290-414 Jowar White 175 310-685 315-681 Bajra 0,065 275-313 285-330 PULSES Gram 2,500 585-0,614 541-0,611 Udid 0,025 0,710-0,860 0,705-0,855 Moong 0,050 1,150-1,475 1,275-1,485 Tuar 0,165 725-860 711-826 Maize 020 290-315 285-335 Vaal Deshi 045 0,575-0,850 0,485-0,905 Choli 0,015 1,205-1,674 1,275-1,585 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400
Rajkot Oilseed Complex Close-January 23 1. Groundnut oil prices were steady due to restricted buying and selling. 2. Cottonseed oil improved due to retail demand. 3. Palm olien moved up due to thin supply. 4. Coconut oil gained due to firm advices from producing centers. Closing prices of groundnut in Rajkot, in rupees per 20 kg: Groundnut small Groudnut bold close close close close Market
Jan 23 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 16768.00 NSE 54335.80 ============= TOTAL 71103.80 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON MATUR