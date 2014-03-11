Mar. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices improved further due to low arrivals. * Gram and Gram Daal prices firmed up due to retail demand. * Tuar prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,810 285-366 287-368 Wheat Tukda 08,690 288-412 290-414 Jowar White 175 310-685 315-681 Bajra 0,065 275-313 285-330 PULSES Gram 2,500 585-0,614 541-0,611 Udid 0,025 0,710-0,860 0,705-0,855 Moong 0,050 1,150-1,475 1,275-1,485 Tuar 0,165 725-860 711-826 Maize 020 290-315 285-335 Vaal Deshi 045 0,575-0,850 0,485-0,905 Choli 0,015 1,205-1,674 1,275-1,585 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,500-2,550 PULSES Gram 3,125-3,175 3,100-3,150 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,400-4,450 4,300-4,350 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400