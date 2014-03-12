Mar. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices moved up further due to short supply.
* Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,830 288-365 285-366
Wheat Tukda 04,450 290-410 288-412
Jowar White 195 315-690 310-685
Bajra 0,075 219-330 275-313
PULSES
Gram 8,000 585-0,605 585-0,614
Udid 0,035 0,850-0,890 0,710-0,860
Moong 0,025 1,150-1,500 1,150-1,475
Tuar 0,235 724-872 725-860
Maize 015 280-315 290-315
Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,905 0,575-0,850
Choli 0,020 1,150-1,675 1,205-1,674
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,125 3,125-3,175
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400