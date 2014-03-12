Mar. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices moved up further due to short supply. * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices improved due to retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,830 288-365 285-366 Wheat Tukda 04,450 290-410 288-412 Jowar White 195 315-690 310-685 Bajra 0,075 219-330 275-313 PULSES Gram 8,000 585-0,605 585-0,614 Udid 0,035 0,850-0,890 0,710-0,860 Moong 0,025 1,150-1,500 1,150-1,475 Tuar 0,235 724-872 725-860 Maize 015 280-315 290-315 Vaal Deshi 040 0,550-0,905 0,575-0,850 Choli 0,020 1,150-1,675 1,205-1,674 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,125 3,125-3,175 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,500-4,550 4,400-4,450 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400