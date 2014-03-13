Mar. 13Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar and Tuar Daal prices moved up further on short supply. * Moong prices eased due to low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,590 283-382 288-365 Wheat Tukda 05,460 289-414 290-410 Jowar White 270 320-676 315-690 Bajra 0,080 220-325 219-330 PULSES Gram 3,500 560-0,601 585-0,605 Udid 0,045 0,855-0,895 0,850-0,890 Moong 0,020 1,155-1,495 1,150-1,500 Tuar 0,250 721-882 724-872 Maize 020 275-310 280-315 Vaal Deshi 045 0,555-0,910 0,550-0,905 Choli 0,019 1,105-1,640 1,150-1,675 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,500-4,550 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,600-6,700 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,500-7,550 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400