Mar. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 09,500 285-375 283-382 Wheat Tukda 10,600 292-445 289-414 Jowar White 300 325-625 320-676 Bajra 0,076 210-320 220-325 PULSES Gram 4,000 551-0,591 560-0,601 Udid 0,025 0,850-0,905 0,855-0,895 Moong 0,020 1,095-1,505 1,155-1,495 Tuar 0,145 716-855 721-882 Maize 040 265-321 275-310 Vaal Deshi 055 0,560-0,905 0,555-0,910 Choli 0,025 1,095-1,610 1,105-1,640 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550 Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400