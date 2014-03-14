Mar. 14Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 09,500 285-375 283-382
Wheat Tukda 10,600 292-445 289-414
Jowar White 300 325-625 320-676
Bajra 0,076 210-320 220-325
PULSES
Gram 4,000 551-0,591 560-0,601
Udid 0,025 0,850-0,905 0,855-0,895
Moong 0,020 1,095-1,505 1,155-1,495
Tuar 0,145 716-855 721-882
Maize 040 265-321 275-310
Vaal Deshi 055 0,560-0,905 0,555-0,910
Choli 0,025 1,095-1,610 1,105-1,640
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,875-1,900 1,875-1,900
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,540-1,550
Jowar 2,850-2,900 2,850-2,900
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400