Mar. 15Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved due to heavy demand from exporters. * Jowar prices moved up due to short supply. * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,300 298-370 285-375 Wheat Tukda 07,200 301-446 292-445 Jowar White 340 329-712 325-625 Bajra 0,090 215-330 210-320 PULSES Gram 2,100 551-0,580 551-0,591 Udid 0,025 0,600-0,900 0,850-0,905 Moong 0,015 1,150-1,450 1,095-1,505 Tuar 0,075 711-835 716-855 Maize 002 230-280 265-321 Vaal Deshi 040 0,565-0,915 0,560-0,905 Choli 0,010 1,080-1,605 1,095-1,610 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,925-1,950 1,875-1,900 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 3,000-3,050 2,850-2,900 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,750-4,800 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400