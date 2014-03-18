Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Tuesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 15,000 305-370 298-370
Wheat Tukda 25,000 303-412 301-446
Jowar White 264 330-721 329-712
Bajra 0,085 220-325 215-330
PULSES
Gram 1,400 552-0,585 551-0,580
Udid 0,030 0,850-0,980 0,600-0,900
Moong 0,025 1,300-1,500 1,150-1,450
Tuar 0,115 715-860 711-835
Maize 015 225-285 230-280
Vaal Deshi 045 0,560-0,905 0,565-0,915
Choli 0,011 1,375-1,680 1,080-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400