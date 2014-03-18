Mar. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to increased arrivals. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 15,000 305-370 298-370 Wheat Tukda 25,000 303-412 301-446 Jowar White 264 330-721 329-712 Bajra 0,085 220-325 215-330 PULSES Gram 1,400 552-0,585 551-0,580 Udid 0,030 0,850-0,980 0,600-0,900 Moong 0,025 1,300-1,500 1,150-1,450 Tuar 0,115 715-860 711-835 Maize 015 225-285 230-280 Vaal Deshi 045 0,560-0,905 0,565-0,915 Choli 0,011 1,375-1,680 1,080-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,570-1,580 1,570-1,580 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,075 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050 PULSES Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,800-4,850 4,750-4,800 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400