Mar. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Wednesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased further due to supply pressure.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Jowar prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 09,000 298-355 305-370
Wheat Tukda 16,000 300-409 303-412
Jowar White 320 345-725 330-721
Bajra 0,090 210-320 220-325
PULSES
Gram 0,000 000-0,000 552-0,585
Udid 0,020 0,855-0,875 0,850-0,980
Moong 0,020 1,200-1,400 1,300-1,500
Tuar 0,080 711-872 715-860
Maize 020 295-297 225-285
Vaal Deshi 055 0,575-0,910 0,560-0,905
Choli 0,000 0,000-0,000 1,375-1,680
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,570-1,580
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,025-2,075
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 3,100-3,150 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 3,100-3,125 3,100-3,125
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,800-4,850
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400