* Jowar prices improved due to short supply.
* Gram prices eased due to increased arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 13,800 298-358 298-355
Wheat Tukda 24,200 299-419 300-409
Jowar White 380 340-735 345-725
Bajra 0,095 215-322 210-320
PULSES
Gram 13,500 552-0,585 552-0,585
Udid 0,015 0,859-0,880 0,855-0,875
Moong 0,025 1,150-1,450 1,200-1,400
Tuar 0,090 720-878 711-872
Maize 015 285-310 295-297
Vaal Deshi 059 0,580-0,925 0,575-0,910
Choli 0,010 1,150-1,701 1,375-1,680
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 3,250-3,300 3,100-3,150
PULSES
Gram 3,075-3,100 3,100-3,125
Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900
Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400
Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550
Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350
RICE
IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700
Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400