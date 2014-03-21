* Jowar prices moved up further due to short supply. * Bajri prices eased due to low retail demand. * Tuar prices moved down on restricted demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 11,200 295-364 298-358 Wheat Tukda 15,000 297-425 299-419 Jowar White 445 345-760 340-735 Bajra 0,105 210-325 215-322 PULSES Gram 09,000 555-0,590 552-0,585 Udid 0,025 0,860-0,930 0,859-0,880 Moong 0,020 1,095-1,475 1,150-1,450 Tuar 0,135 703-850 720-878 Maize 016 280-305 285-310 Vaal Deshi 045 0,575-0,980 0,580-0,925 Choli 0,009 1,170-1,705 1,150-1,701 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,560-1,570 1,560-1,570 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,050 2,000-2,050 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530 Jowar 3,300-3,350 3,250-3,300 PULSES Gram 3,075-3,100 3,075-3,100 Gram dal 3,700-3,750 3,700-3,750 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,800-6,900 6,800-6,900 Moong 7,350-7,400 7,350-7,400 Moongdal 7,500-7,550 7,500-7,550 Udid 4,300-4,350 4,300-4,350 RICE IR-8 2,300-2,350 2,300-2,350 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,600-5,700 5,600-5,700 Basmati Best 10,300-10,400 10,300-10,400