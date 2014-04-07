Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to heavy arrivals. * Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills. * Moong prices improved due to short supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 36,800 289-362 293-364 Wheat Tukda 55,000 290-465 292-475 Jowar White 370 300-660 320-650 Bajra 0,085 205-340 215-330 PULSES Gram 18,000 535-0,575 540-0,576 Udid 0,020 0,850-0,940 0,860-0,950 Moong 0,030 1,200-1,600 1,255-1,525 Tuar 0,150 800-910 801-950 Maize 025 250-305 253-301 Vaal Deshi 150 0,985-1,155 0,980-1,150 Choli 0,055 1,150-1,705 1,150-1,702 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 8,150-8,200 7,850-7,900 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000