Apr. 07Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices eased due to heavy arrivals.
* Tuar prices dropped due to restricted demand from mills.
* Moong prices improved due to short supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 36,800 289-362 293-364
Wheat Tukda 55,000 290-465 292-475
Jowar White 370 300-660 320-650
Bajra 0,085 205-340 215-330
PULSES
Gram 18,000 535-0,575 540-0,576
Udid 0,020 0,850-0,940 0,860-0,950
Moong 0,030 1,200-1,600 1,255-1,525
Tuar 0,150 800-910 801-950
Maize 025 250-305 253-301
Vaal Deshi 150 0,985-1,155 0,980-1,150
Choli 0,055 1,150-1,705 1,150-1,702
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,550-1,560
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,925-1,950
Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 3,050-3,100 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,600-3,650 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 8,150-8,200 7,850-7,900
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000