Apr. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices moved down due to supply pressure. * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 19,000 292-364 289-362 Wheat Tukda 32,000 293-450 290-465 Jowar White 440 305-575 300-660 Bajra 0,075 225-336 205-340 PULSES Gram 11,000 530-0,575 535-0,575 Udid 0,030 0,825-0,950 0,850-0,940 Moong 0,020 1,275-1,555 1,200-1,600 Tuar 0,050 800-880 800-910 Maize 025 235-301 250-305 Vaal Deshi 225 0,900-1,275 0,985-1,155 Choli 0,005 1,550-1,790 1,150-1,705 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,050-3,100 PULSES Gram 2,875-2,900 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000