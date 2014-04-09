Apr. 09Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices moved down due to supply pressure.
* Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 19,000 292-364 289-362
Wheat Tukda 32,000 293-450 290-465
Jowar White 440 305-575 300-660
Bajra 0,075 225-336 205-340
PULSES
Gram 11,000 530-0,575 535-0,575
Udid 0,030 0,825-0,950 0,850-0,940
Moong 0,020 1,275-1,555 1,200-1,600
Tuar 0,050 800-880 800-910
Maize 025 235-301 250-305
Vaal Deshi 225 0,900-1,275 0,985-1,155
Choli 0,005 1,550-1,790 1,150-1,705
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,025-2,050
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 2,900-2,950 3,050-3,100
PULSES
Gram 2,875-2,900 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,600-3,650
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700
Moong 8,150-8,200 8,150-8,200
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450
Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000