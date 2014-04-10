Apr. 10Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Gram and Besan prices eased due to low retail demand. * Moong prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 21,500 291-360 292-364 Wheat Tukda 30,400 292-417 293-450 Jowar White 430 305-585 305-575 Bajra 0,050 215-325 225-336 PULSES Gram 07,500 520-0,565 530-0,575 Udid 0,025 0,850-0,955 0,825-0,950 Moong 0,015 1,250-1,495 1,275-1,555 Tuar 0,075 750-890 800-880 Maize 035 225-280 235-301 Vaal Deshi 300 0,950-1,225 0,900-1,275 Choli 0,010 1,495-1,685 1,550-1,790 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,850 2,875-2,900 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,150-8,200 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,400-2,450 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,900-2,950 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000