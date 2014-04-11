Apr. 11Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Rice of Parimal quality eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 16,800 294-363 291-360 Wheat Tukda 21,200 295-452 292-417 Jowar White 225 310-590 305-585 Bajra 0,055 215-330 215-325 PULSES Gram 06,000 525-0,570 520-0,565 Udid 0,030 0,850-0,980 0,850-0,955 Moong 0,015 1,200-1,600 1,250-1,495 Tuar 0,211 752-865 750-890 Maize 015 235-290 225-280 Vaal Deshi 275 0,955-1,250 0,950-1,225 Choli 0,015 1,250-1,740 1,495-1,685 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,825-2,850 2,825-2,850 Gram dal 3,500-3,550 3,500-3,550 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,600-6,700 6,600-6,700 Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,400-2,450 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,900-2,950 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000