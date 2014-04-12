Apr. 12Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Gram and Gram Daal prices eased due to supply pressure.
* Tuar Daal prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 15,500 296-362 294-363
Wheat Tukda 22,500 297-431 295-452
Jowar White 250 315-595 310-590
Bajra 0,045 210-333 215-330
PULSES
Gram 12,500 530-0,572 525-0,570
Udid 0,020 0,850-0,975 0,850-0,980
Moong 0,020 1,275-1,595 1,200-1,600
Tuar 0,350 735-845 752-865
Maize 020 250-310 235-290
Vaal Deshi 350 1,050-1,250 0,955-1,250
Choli 0,010 1,350-1,701 1,250-1,740
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,900-1,925 1,900-1,925
Wheat (superior best) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530
Jowar 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,825-2,850
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,500-3,550
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,600-6,700
Moong 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000