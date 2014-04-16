Apr. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 18,500 295-370 296-362 Wheat Tukda 36,800 296-455 297-431 Jowar White 700 325-610 315-595 Bajra 0,095 220-333 210-333 PULSES Gram 09,000 536-0,580 530-0,572 Udid 0,028 0,755-0,955 0,850-0,975 Moong 0,010 1,150-1,520 1,275-1,595 Tuar 0,375 721-854 735-845 Maize 020 240-301 250-310 Vaal Deshi 505 0,950-1,255 1,050-1,250 Choli 0,010 1,255-1,575 1,350-1,701 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,875 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000