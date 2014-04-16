BRIEF-Automotive Stampings and Assemblies March qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 13.6 million rupees versus loss 7.6 million rupees year ago
Apr. 16Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to increased retail demand. * Gram prices improved due to buying support from mills. * Moong prices eased due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 18,500 295-370 296-362 Wheat Tukda 36,800 296-455 297-431 Jowar White 700 325-610 315-595 Bajra 0,095 220-333 210-333 PULSES Gram 09,000 536-0,580 530-0,572 Udid 0,028 0,755-0,955 0,850-0,975 Moong 0,010 1,150-1,520 1,275-1,595 Tuar 0,375 721-854 735-845 Maize 020 240-301 250-310 Vaal Deshi 505 0,950-1,255 1,050-1,250 Choli 0,010 1,255-1,575 1,350-1,701 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,540-1,550 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,900-1,925 Wheat (superior best) 2,025-2,050 2,000-2,025 Bajra 1,520-1,530 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,875 2,800-2,825 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 8,000-8,050 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000
* March quarter net profit 47.3 million rupees versus profit 44.5 million rupees year ago