Apr. 17Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices eased due to heavy arrivals. * Bajri prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 11,600 303-361 295-370 Wheat Tukda 29,000 304-457 296-455 Jowar White 325 320-620 325-610 Bajra 0,080 215-325 220-333 PULSES Gram 05,500 538-0,584 536-0,580 Udid 0,030 0,760-0,960 0,755-0,955 Moong 0,015 1,155-1,605 1,150-1,520 Tuar 0,265 732-855 721-854 Maize 025 235-305 240-301 Vaal Deshi 550 0,950-1,260 0,950-1,255 Choli 0,009 1,500-1,707 1,255-1,575 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,540-1,550 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,025-2,050 Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,520-1,530 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,850-2,875 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000