Apr. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices dropped further due to poor retail demand.
* Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,050 300-369 303-361
Wheat Tukda 07,050 301-470 304-457
Jowar White 391 280-600 320-620
Bajra 0,075 205-325 215-325
PULSES
Gram 02,300 530-0,580 538-0,584
Udid 0,020 0,750-0,955 0,760-0,960
Moong 0,010 1,136-1,685 1,155-1,605
Tuar 0,355 737-854 732-855
Maize 015 245-301 235-305
Vaal Deshi 605 0,960-1,255 0,950-1,260
Choli 0,011 1,350-1,605 1,500-1,707
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,500-1,510
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000