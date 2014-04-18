Apr. 18Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices dropped further due to poor retail demand. * Tuar prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,050 300-369 303-361 Wheat Tukda 07,050 301-470 304-457 Jowar White 391 280-600 320-620 Bajra 0,075 205-325 215-325 PULSES Gram 02,300 530-0,580 538-0,584 Udid 0,020 0,750-0,955 0,760-0,960 Moong 0,010 1,136-1,685 1,155-1,605 Tuar 0,355 737-854 732-855 Maize 015 245-301 235-305 Vaal Deshi 605 0,960-1,255 0,950-1,260 Choli 0,011 1,350-1,605 1,500-1,707 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,500-1,510 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,600-4,650 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000