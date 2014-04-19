Apr. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices firmed up due to buying support from mills. * Udid prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 12,300 304-365 300-369 Wheat Tukda 21,800 305-485 301-470 Jowar White 355 210-605 280-600 Bajra 0,055 210-327 205-325 PULSES Gram 16,000 532-0,576 530-0,580 Udid 0,015 0,755-0,960 0,750-0,955 Moong 0,015 1,285-1,555 1,136-1,685 Tuar 0,502 734-863 737-854 Maize 020 250-315 245-301 Vaal Deshi 705 0,959-1,250 0,960-1,255 Choli 0,010 1,250-1,610 1,350-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000