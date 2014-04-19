Apr. 19Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Tuar prices firmed up due to buying support from mills.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 12,300 304-365 300-369
Wheat Tukda 21,800 305-485 301-470
Jowar White 355 210-605 280-600
Bajra 0,055 210-327 205-325
PULSES
Gram 16,000 532-0,576 530-0,580
Udid 0,015 0,755-0,960 0,750-0,955
Moong 0,015 1,285-1,555 1,136-1,685
Tuar 0,502 734-863 737-854
Maize 020 250-315 245-301
Vaal Deshi 705 0,959-1,250 0,960-1,255
Choli 0,010 1,250-1,610 1,350-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,525-1,535 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 1,950-1,975 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,600-4,650
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000