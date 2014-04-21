Apr. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals as most parts of Saurashtra region hit by unseasonal rain. Trader fears that it will damage wheat crop. * Gram prices moved up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 08,600 304-370 304-365 Wheat Tukda 00,305 465-465 305-485 Jowar White 260 280-580 210-605 Bajra 0,045 201-325 210-327 PULSES Gram 01,200 520-0,565 532-0,576 Udid 0,015 0,765-0,950 0,755-0,960 Moong 0,020 1,150-1,550 1,285-1,555 Tuar 0,545 755-844 734-863 Maize 025 250-305 250-315 Vaal Deshi 650 0,700-1,250 0,959-1,250 Choli 0,015 1,650-1,801 1,250-1,610 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,950-1,975 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075 Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,950-2,975 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000