Apr. 21Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals as most parts of Saurashtra
region hit by unseasonal rain. Trader fears that it will damage wheat crop.
* Gram prices moved up due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 08,600 304-370 304-365
Wheat Tukda 00,305 465-465 305-485
Jowar White 260 280-580 210-605
Bajra 0,045 201-325 210-327
PULSES
Gram 01,200 520-0,565 532-0,576
Udid 0,015 0,765-0,950 0,755-0,960
Moong 0,020 1,150-1,550 1,285-1,555
Tuar 0,545 755-844 734-863
Maize 025 250-305 250-315
Vaal Deshi 650 0,700-1,250 0,959-1,250
Choli 0,015 1,650-1,801 1,250-1,610
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,525-1,535
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 1,950-1,975
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Bajra 1,480-1,490 1,480-1,490
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 2,950-2,975 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000