Apr. 22Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices eased due to poor retail demand. * Udid prices moved down on lack of buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,300 304-365 304-370 Wheat Tukda 09,400 305-470 465-465 Jowar White 295 275-575 280-580 Bajra 0,050 205-315 201-325 PULSES Gram 01,700 522-0,568 520-0,565 Udid 0,030 0,735-0,935 0,765-0,950 Moong 0,025 1,229-1,555 1,150-1,550 Tuar 0,450 750-845 755-844 Maize 035 245-301 250-305 Vaal Deshi 450 0,655-1,260 0,700-1,250 Choli 0,012 1,575-1,715 1,650-1,801 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,460-1,470 1,480-1,490 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,950-2,975 2,950-2,975 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000