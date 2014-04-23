Apr. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand.
* Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,800 300-368 304-365
Wheat Tukda 01,200 301-490 305-470
Jowar White 200 265-590 275-575
Bajra 0,040 201-310 205-315
PULSES
Gram 01,500 518-0,537 522-0,568
Udid 0,035 0,740-0,930 0,735-0,935
Moong 0,020 1,350-1,580 1,229-1,555
Tuar 0,365 760-840 750-845
Maize 025 250-305 245-301
Vaal Deshi 350 0,725-1,265 0,655-1,260
Choli 0,010 1,100-1,700 1,575-1,715
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,460-1,470
Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,950-2,975
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000