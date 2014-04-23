Apr. 23Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Wednesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices moved down further due to low retail demand. * Gram prices dropped due to sufficient supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 04,800 300-368 304-365 Wheat Tukda 01,200 301-490 305-470 Jowar White 200 265-590 275-575 Bajra 0,040 201-310 205-315 PULSES Gram 01,500 518-0,537 522-0,568 Udid 0,035 0,740-0,930 0,735-0,935 Moong 0,020 1,350-1,580 1,229-1,555 Tuar 0,365 760-840 750-845 Maize 025 250-305 245-301 Vaal Deshi 350 0,725-1,265 0,655-1,260 Choli 0,010 1,100-1,700 1,575-1,715 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,460-1,470 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,950-2,975 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,900-7,950 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000