Apr. 24Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Thursday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices dropped due to lack of buying enquiries from mills. * Moong prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,500 304-370 300-368 Wheat Tukda 13,900 305-485 301-490 Jowar White 345 270-585 265-590 Bajra 0,065 205-315 201-310 PULSES Gram 10,000 530-0,582 518-0,537 Udid 0,025 0,735-0,965 0,740-0,930 Moong 0,030 1,375-1,555 1,350-1,580 Tuar 0,625 744-855 760-840 Maize 015 240-305 250-305 Vaal Deshi 250 0,750-1,230 0,725-1,265 Choli 0,015 1,150-1,705 1,100-1,700 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,535-1,545 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,700-2,750 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 8,100-8,150 7,900-7,950 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,400-4,450 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000