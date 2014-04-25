Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices improved as arrivals reduced after recent unseasonal rainfall. * Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply. * Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,100 303-365 304-370 Wheat Tukda 13,500 304-470 305-485 Jowar White 384 340-590 270-585 Bajra 0,075 210-320 205-315 PULSES Gram 04,500 535-0,584 530-0,582 Udid 0,030 0,755-0,945 0,735-0,965 Moong 0,035 1,295-1,555 1,375-1,555 Tuar 0,505 725-825 744-855 Maize 020 245-315 240-305 Vaal Deshi 350 0,950-1,250 0,750-1,230 Choli 0,010 1,250-1,705 1,150-1,705 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,575-1,585 1,535-1,545 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,075-2,100 Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460 Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,700-2,750 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000