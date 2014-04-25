Apr. 25Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices improved as arrivals reduced after recent unseasonal
rainfall.
* Jowar prices moved up due to thin supply.
* Udid prices firmed up due to buying enquiries from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 06,100 303-365 304-370
Wheat Tukda 13,500 304-470 305-485
Jowar White 384 340-590 270-585
Bajra 0,075 210-320 205-315
PULSES
Gram 04,500 535-0,584 530-0,582
Udid 0,030 0,755-0,945 0,735-0,965
Moong 0,035 1,295-1,555 1,375-1,555
Tuar 0,505 725-825 744-855
Maize 020 245-315 240-305
Vaal Deshi 350 0,950-1,250 0,750-1,230
Choli 0,010 1,250-1,705 1,150-1,705
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,575-1,585 1,535-1,545
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,175-2,200 2,075-2,100
Bajra 1,450-1,460 1,450-1,460
Jowar 2,900-2,950 2,700-2,750
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,550-4,600 4,550-4,600
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,400-4,450
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000