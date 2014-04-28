Apr. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend, traders said Monday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Jowar prices improved due to thin supply. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 06,500 304-370 304-370 Wheat Tukda 16,500 305-495 305-500 Jowar White 100 325-575 340-595 Bajra 0,040 180-320 215-315 PULSES Gram 06,500 533-0,578 536-0,589 Udid 0,010 0,775-0,925 0,760-0,950 Moong 0,012 1,070-1,565 1,350-1,575 Tuar 0,015 735-825 775-840 Maize 007 210-290 240-310 Vaal Deshi 230 0,900-1,110 0,965-1,255 Choli 0,010 1,080-1,640 1,350-1,715 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,480-1,490 Jowar 3,100-3,050 2,900-2,950 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,875 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850 Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000