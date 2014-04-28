Apr. 28Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Jowar prices improved due to thin supply.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 06,500 304-370 304-370
Wheat Tukda 16,500 305-495 305-500
Jowar White 100 325-575 340-595
Bajra 0,040 180-320 215-315
PULSES
Gram 06,500 533-0,578 536-0,589
Udid 0,010 0,775-0,925 0,760-0,950
Moong 0,012 1,070-1,565 1,350-1,575
Tuar 0,015 735-825 775-840
Maize 007 210-290 240-310
Vaal Deshi 230 0,900-1,110 0,965-1,255
Choli 0,010 1,080-1,640 1,350-1,715
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,480-1,490
Jowar 3,100-3,050 2,900-2,950
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,875 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,800-2,850
Tuar 4,650-4,700 4,650-4,700
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,450-4,500 4,450-4,500
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000