Apr. 29Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Tuar prices improved due to buying enquiries from mills. * Udid prices firmed up due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 05,400 305-362 304-370 Wheat Tukda 15,200 306-490 305-495 Jowar White 048 320-540 325-575 Bajra 0,250 190-315 180-320 PULSES Gram 04,000 535-0,590 533-0,578 Udid 0,020 0,740-0,950 0,775-0,925 Moong 0,015 1,260-1,480 1,070-1,565 Tuar 0,365 750-860 735-825 Maize 015 220-240 210-290 Vaal Deshi 090 0,750-1,200 0,900-1,110 Choli 0,006 1,060-1,605 1,080-1,640 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,050-2,075 2,050-2,075 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520 Jowar 3,100-3,050 3,100-3,150 PULSES Gram 2,850-2,875 2,850-2,875 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,650-4,700 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,450-4,500 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000