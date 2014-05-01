May 01 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Thursday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to retail demand.
* Jowar prices improved due to low arrivals.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 04,500 304-371 305-362
Wheat Tukda 11,400 305-501 306-490
Jowar White 085 310-560 320-540
Bajra 0,215 195-315 190-315
PULSES
Gram 02,650 525-0,591 535-0,590
Udid 0,025 0,750-0,955 0,740-0,950
Moong 0,010 1,250-1,485 1,260-1,480
Tuar 0,205 739-844 750-860
Maize 015 230-255 220-240
Vaal Deshi 550 1,000-1,180 0,750-1,200
Choli 0,015 1,050-1,605 1,060-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,050-2,075
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,510-1,520 1,510-1,520
Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,100-3,150
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,875 2,850-2,875
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,800 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000