May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Friday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,200 305-371 304-371
Wheat Tukda 07,100 306-472 305-501
Jowar White 130 315-560 310-560
Bajra 0,175 200-325 195-315
PULSES
Gram 01,620 528-0,585 525-0,591
Udid 0,030 0,775-0,960 0,750-0,955
Moong 0,035 1,150-1,325 1,250-1,485
Tuar 0,520 745-840 739-844
Maize 020 235-265 230-255
Vaal Deshi 405 0,980-1,185 1,000-1,180
Choli 0,015 0,820-1,375 1,050-1,605
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625
Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,510-1,520
Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,850-2,875
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,825 2,750-2,800
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000