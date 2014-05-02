May 02 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend, traders said Friday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Bajri prices firmed up due to low arrivals. * Gram and Besan prices improved due to thin supply. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,200 305-371 304-371 Wheat Tukda 07,100 306-472 305-501 Jowar White 130 315-560 310-560 Bajra 0,175 200-325 195-315 PULSES Gram 01,620 528-0,585 525-0,591 Udid 0,030 0,775-0,960 0,750-0,955 Moong 0,035 1,150-1,325 1,250-1,485 Tuar 0,520 745-840 739-844 Maize 020 235-265 230-255 Vaal Deshi 405 0,980-1,185 1,000-1,180 Choli 0,015 0,820-1,375 1,050-1,605 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,075-2,100 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,510-1,520 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,850-2,875 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,825 2,750-2,800 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 8,100-8,150 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000