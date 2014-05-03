May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Saturday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply. * Moong prices moved down on low demand from mills. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,400 307-375 305-371 Wheat Tukda 07,500 308-451 306-472 Jowar White 185 340-560 315-560 Bajra 0,055 190-320 200-325 PULSES Gram 01,825 524-0,579 528-0,585 Udid 0,035 0,850-0,950 0,775-0,960 Moong 0,025 1,350-1,500 1,150-1,325 Tuar 0,360 741-861 745-840 Maize 050 245-268 235-265 Vaal Deshi 205 0,850-1,250 0,980-1,185 Choli 0,025 1,000-1,675 0,820-1,375 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,075-2,100 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540 Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925 Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 8,100-8,150 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000