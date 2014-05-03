May 03 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Saturday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices dropped due to sufficient supply.
* Moong prices moved down on low demand from mills.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,400 307-375 305-371
Wheat Tukda 07,500 308-451 306-472
Jowar White 185 340-560 315-560
Bajra 0,055 190-320 200-325
PULSES
Gram 01,825 524-0,579 528-0,585
Udid 0,035 0,850-0,950 0,775-0,960
Moong 0,025 1,350-1,500 1,150-1,325
Tuar 0,360 741-861 745-840
Maize 050 245-268 235-265
Vaal Deshi 205 0,850-1,250 0,980-1,185
Choli 0,025 1,000-1,675 0,820-1,375
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,620-1,625
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,075-2,100
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,530-1,540 1,530-1,540
Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
PULSES
Gram 2,900-2,925 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,450-3,500 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 8,100-8,150
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000