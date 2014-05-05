May 05 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a mixed trend,
traders said Monday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Bajri prices firmed up due to thin supply.
* Gram and Gram Daal prices dropped due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,700 307-365 307-375
Wheat Tukda 08,800 308-490 308-451
Jowar White 080 330-600 340-560
Bajra 0,200 201-333 190-320
PULSES
Gram 01,900 521-0,580 524-0,579
Udid 0,040 0,840-0,925 0,850-0,950
Moong 0,035 1,100-1,500 1,350-1,500
Tuar 0,405 780-820 741-861
Maize 055 247-270 245-268
Vaal Deshi 305 0,855-1,255 0,850-1,250
Choli 0,020 1,100-1,525 1,000-1,675
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,540-1,550 1,530-1,540
Jowar 3,200-3,250 3,200-3,250
PULSES
Gram 2,850-2,865 2,900-2,925
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,450-3,500
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000