May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend,
traders said Tuesday.
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand.
* Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,400 305-372 307-365
Wheat Tukda 06,050 306-471 308-490
Jowar White 065 310-573 330-600
Bajra 0,125 225-325 201-333
PULSES
Gram 02,450 523-0,579 521-0,580
Udid 0,045 0,850-0,970 0,840-0,925
Moong 0,026 1,300-1,500 1,100-1,500
Tuar 0,345 761-848 780-820
Maize 010 240-264 247-270
Vaal Deshi 085 0,950-1,050 0,855-1,255
Choli 0,015 1,025-1,475 1,100-1,525
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,500-1,550 1,540-1,550
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,200-3,250
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,850-2,865
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,800-2,825
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000