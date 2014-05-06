May 06 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to weak trend, traders said Tuesday. * * * FOOD GRAINS & PULSES * Jowar prices dropped due to low retail demand. * Gram and Besan prices moved down due to poor retail demand. Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries in 100-kilogram bags: Delivery Auction price Previous price FOOD GRAIN Wheat Lokwan 03,400 305-372 307-365 Wheat Tukda 06,050 306-471 308-490 Jowar White 065 310-573 330-600 Bajra 0,125 225-325 201-333 PULSES Gram 02,450 523-0,579 521-0,580 Udid 0,045 0,850-0,970 0,840-0,925 Moong 0,026 1,300-1,500 1,100-1,500 Tuar 0,345 761-848 780-820 Maize 010 240-264 247-270 Vaal Deshi 085 0,950-1,050 0,855-1,255 Choli 0,015 1,025-1,475 1,100-1,525 Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms: Today's Price Previous close FOOD GRAINS Wheat Mill quality 1,600-1,605 1,600-1,605 Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025 Wheat (superior best) 2,200-2,225 2,200-2,225 Bajra 1,500-1,550 1,540-1,550 Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,200-3,250 PULSES Gram 2,800-2,825 2,850-2,865 Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450 Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,800-2,825 Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750 Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600 Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750 Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050 Udid 4,500-4,550 4,500-4,550 RICE IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400 Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850 Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800 Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000