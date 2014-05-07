May 07 Market delivery prices of food grains and pulses at
Rajkot in India's western state of Gujarat opened on a steady to firm trend,
traders said Wednesday.
* * *
FOOD GRAINS & PULSES
* Wheat prices firmed up due to low arrivals.
* Udid prices improved due to thin supply.
Prices of food grains and pulses in rupees per 20 kilograms, and deliveries
in 100-kilogram bags:
Delivery Auction price Previous price
FOOD GRAIN
Wheat Lokwan 03,450 300-369 305-372
Wheat Tukda 07,850 301-475 306-471
Jowar White 110 280-560 310-573
Bajra 0,045 210-305 225-325
PULSES
Gram 02,210 520-0,575 523-0,579
Udid 0,029 0,855-0,980 0,850-0,970
Moong 0,080 1,350-1,550 1,300-1,500
Tuar 0,345 757-840 761-848
Maize 075 245-260 240-264
Vaal Deshi 375 0,855-1,255 0,950-1,050
Choli 0,025 1,095-1,480 1,025-1,475
Rajkot market delivery prices in rupees per 100 kilograms:
Today's Price Previous close
FOOD GRAINS
Wheat Mill quality 1,620-1,625 1,600-1,605
Wheat (medium) 2,000-2,025 2,000-2,025
Wheat (superior best) 2,225-2,250 2,200-2,225
Bajra 1,500-1,510 1,500-1,510
Jowar 3,000-3,050 3,000-3,050
PULSES
Gram 2,800-2,825 2,800-2,825
Gram dal 3,400-3,450 3,400-3,450
Besan (65-kg bag) 2,750-2,775 2,750-2,775
Tuar 4,700-4,750 4,700-4,750
Tuardal 6,500-6,600 6,500-6,600
Moong 7,700-7,750 7,700-7,750
Moongdal 8,000-8,050 8,000-8,050
Udid 4,550-4,600 4,500-4,550
RICE
IR-8 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Parimal 2,350-2,400 2,350-2,400
Punjab Parimal 2,800-2,850 2,800-2,850
Basmati Medium 5,700-5,800 5,700-5,800
Basmati Best 10,900-11,000 10,900-11,000